TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Mega Millions jackpot is still up for grabs after rolling 30 times since April 21.

The jackpot has soared to $1.35 billion, the second-largest in history.

The lucky jackpot winners can choose to receive their earnings in 30 annual installments or as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $659.5 million.

Winners must claim their prize within 60 days of winning to receive the cash option. 180 days in total are given to claim the winnings.

In addition to the Mega Millions jackpot, players can also win lower-tier prizes that range from $2 to $5 million if they match any non-jackpot winning combinations.

In Florida, the Mega Millions jackpot has generated over $53 million for education. Since Tuesday, $7.9 million has been generated.