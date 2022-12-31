TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The estimated Mega Millions jackpot rose again Friday night to $785 million after a drawing with no winner.

The winning numbers were 1,3,6,44,51, and 7.

While nobody managed to get the jackpot, a ticketholder in Ohio managed to win the Match 5, winning a $1 million prize.

According to the Mega Millions website, this is the fourth time the Mega Millions jackpot rose past $700 million. In every previous instance, the jackpot continued to rise past $1 billion.

The highest jackpot ever won in a Mega Millions drawing happened on Oct. 23, 2018, when a South Carolina resident won a prize of $1.537 billion.

This past July, a winner in Illinois won a jackpot of $1.337 billion from a Mega Millions drawing, the third-highest in the game’s history. As it stands, the current prize up for grabs could be the fourth-highest if a winner is found in the next drawing.

Here are the rankings of the largest prizes to date:

AmountDateWinning Tickets
$1.537 billion10/23/20181-SC
$1.337 billion7/29/20221-IL
$1.050 billion1/22/20211-MI
$785 million (est)1/3/2023?
$656 million                 3/30/2012                 3-IL, KS, MD
$648 million12/17/20132-CA, GA
$543 million7/24/20181-CA
$536 million7/8/20161-IN
$533 million3/30/20181-NJ
$522 million6/7/20191-CA

Florida also got some of the wealth after a ticketholder in Fort Myers was one of two jackpot winners for the $502 million prize on Oct. 24.

The next drawing will be held on Jan. 3, 2023.