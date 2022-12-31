TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The estimated Mega Millions jackpot rose again Friday night to $785 million after a drawing with no winner.
The winning numbers were 1,3,6,44,51, and 7.
While nobody managed to get the jackpot, a ticketholder in Ohio managed to win the Match 5, winning a $1 million prize.
According to the Mega Millions website, this is the fourth time the Mega Millions jackpot rose past $700 million. In every previous instance, the jackpot continued to rise past $1 billion.
The highest jackpot ever won in a Mega Millions drawing happened on Oct. 23, 2018, when a South Carolina resident won a prize of $1.537 billion.
This past July, a winner in Illinois won a jackpot of $1.337 billion from a Mega Millions drawing, the third-highest in the game’s history. As it stands, the current prize up for grabs could be the fourth-highest if a winner is found in the next drawing.
Here are the rankings of the largest prizes to date:
|Amount
|Date
|Winning Tickets
|$1.537 billion
|10/23/2018
|1-SC
|$1.337 billion
|7/29/2022
|1-IL
|$1.050 billion
|1/22/2021
|1-MI
|$785 million (est)
|1/3/2023
|?
|$656 million
|3/30/2012
|3-IL, KS, MD
|$648 million
|12/17/2013
|2-CA, GA
|$543 million
|7/24/2018
|1-CA
|$536 million
|7/8/2016
|1-IN
|$533 million
|3/30/2018
|1-NJ
|$522 million
|6/7/2019
|1-CA
Florida also got some of the wealth after a ticketholder in Fort Myers was one of two jackpot winners for the $502 million prize on Oct. 24.
The next drawing will be held on Jan. 3, 2023.