TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Mega Millions jackpot continues to climb after no one won the jackpot after Tuesday night’s drawing.

The winning numbers drawn were: 8, 24, 30, 45, 61, and the yellow ball: 12. The Megaplier was 4X.

According to Mega Millions’ website, there were seven $1 million prize winners. Winners were in California, Massachusetts, North Carolina, New York, Texas and Wisconsin. The Texas winner won $5 million after adding Megaplier for $1 more.

No one has won the Mega Million jackpot since April 18. The estimated $1.25 billion prize is now one of the largest in U.S. history.

If someone wins the $1.25 billion prize, they can choose to collect it through an annuity, with annual payments over 30 years, or opt for a lump sum payment of an estimated $625.3 million.

The next drawing will be held on Friday at 11 p.m.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.