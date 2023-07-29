TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Mega Millions jackpot rose once again to the fourth-highest prize in the game’s history after Friday night’s drawing.

The Mega Millions website said the winning numbers were 5, 10, 28, 52, and 63 with a gold Mega Ball of 18.

With no top winner, the estimated jackpot rose to $1.05 billion. The last time a jackpot of that size was won was Jan. 22, 2021, in Michigan.

Four ticketholders won the $1 million Match 5 prize. California, New York, Pennsylvania, and Arizona each had one of these winners.

One person won the Match 5 + Megaplier, earning a prize of $5 million.

The following is the largest Mega Millions jackpots won as of this report.

$1.537 billion 10/23/2018 1-SC $1.348 billion 1/13/2023 1-ME $1.337 billion 7/29/2022 1-IL $1.050 billion 1/22/2021 1-MI $1.050 billion (est) 8/1/2023 ? $656 million 3/30/2012 3-IL, KS, MD $648 million 12/17/2013 2-CA, GA $543 million 7/24/2018 1-CA $536 million 7/8/2016 1-IN $533 million 3/30/2018 1-NJ

The next drawing will be Tuesday at 11 p.m. EDT.