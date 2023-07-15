TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — There’s still no winner for the Mega Million jackpot from Friday night’s Mega Millions drawing.

The winning numbers were 10, 24, 48, 51, and 66 along with the gold Mega Ball 15.

With no big winner, the jackpot has risen to an estimated $640 million with a $328 million cash option.

This makes the current jackpot the seventh highest in Mega Millions history. The top 10 prizes were:

Amount Date Winning Tickets $1.537 billion 10/23/2018 1-SC $1.348 billion 1/13/2023 1-ME $1.337 billion 7/29/2022 1-IL $1.050 billion 1/22/2021 1-MI $656 million 3/30/2012 3-IL, KS, MD $648 million 12/17/2013 2-CA, GA $640 million (est) 7/18/2023 ? $543 million 7/24/2018 1-CA $536 million 7/8/2016 1-IN $533 million 3/30/2018 1-NJ

While there was no jackpot winner, there were still some big winners across the country.

One South Carolina ticketholder won the Match 5 + Megaplier, winning a $2 million prize. Meanwhile, two ticketholders in California and North Carolina won the Match 5 prize, taking home the second-tier prize of $1 million with no enhancement.

According to the Mega Millions website, there have been six jackpot winners in less than four months, which is usually the number for a typical year.

The next drawing is Tuesday at 11 p.m.