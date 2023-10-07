TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The winning ticket for the $360 million Mega Millions jackpot has been sold after 15 drawings.

The winning numbers were 12, 24, 46, 57, 66, and a gold Mega Ball 22.

Mega Millions said the jackpot ticket was sold in Texas, making it the first jackpot won in the Lone Star State since Sept. 24, 2019.

This is also the largest jackpot ever won in the state.

While there were no big winners in Florida, four people won the Match 5 $1 million prize across California, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Washington. Two people won the prize with a 3X Megaplier, earning a $3 million prize.

Mega Millions records say this has been the ninth jackpot won in a single year. The last time this happened was in 2014, and there are still a few months left in 2013 to go.

The next drawing will be Tuesday, Oct. 10. The jackpot will now reset to a jackpot of $20 million.