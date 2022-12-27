MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Manatee County woman won the top prize from a scratch-off game, the Florida Lottery said.

Eureca Battle, 40, of Bradenton, claimed a $2 million top prize from the $2,000,000 BONUS CASHWORD scratch-off game. Officials said she chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $1,645,000.

According to lottery officials, Battle purchased the $10 ticket from Speedway at 11002 State Road 64 in Bradenton. The gas station will receive a $4,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

The Florida Lottery said the $2,000,000 BONUS CASHWORD game launched in May and features eight top prizes of $2 million and 20 prizes of 100,000. The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-3.12.