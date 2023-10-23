PARRISH, Fla. (WFLA) — A Manatee County woman claimed a big prize from the Florida Lottery, according to a Monday announcement.

The Florida Lottery said Terasa Katsaro, 51, of Parrish claimed a $1 million prize from the $1,000,000 A Year For Life Spectacular Scratch-off Game.

Katsaro bought the winning ticket for $50 from the Publix at 11245 North US Highway 301 in Parrish.

The Parrish resident chose to take home her prize as a one-time lump sum of $640,000.

The store will also get a $2,000 commission for selling the winning ticket.

The $1,000,000 A Year For Life Spectacular Scratch-off game offers two top prizes of $1 million a year for life and 234 prizes of $1 million!