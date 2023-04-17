TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WFLA) – A Manatee County man is now a multi-millionaire after he took home a $5 million top lottery prize from a scratch-off ticket.

On Monday, the Florida Lottery announced that Corday Hamilton, 31, of Bradenton, claimed the top prize from the GOLD RUSH LIMITED scratch-off game at the Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee.

According to the Florida Lottery, Hamilton chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $3,960,000.

Hamilton purchased the winning ticket from Publix, located at 501 North Beneva Road in Sarasota. The retailer will receive a $10,000 bonus commission for selling the winning scratch-off ticket.

The $20 GOLD RUSH LIMITED scratch-off game launched in Sept. 2021 and features 32 top prizes of $5 million and 100 prizes of $1 million.

Additionally, the scratch-off tickets are filled with more than 33,000 prizes of $1,000 to $100,000. The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-2.65.