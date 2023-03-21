DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) — A Delaware man’s trip ended up making him $5 million richer after he got lucky with a Publix purchase.

The Florida Lottery said Peter Sullivan, 66, of Millsboro, Delaware, claimed a $5 million top prize from the Gold Rush Limited Scratch-Off game.

Sullivan bought his winning ticket from the Publix on 1538 South Federal Highway in Delray Beach, according to the Lottery. The store will get a $2,000 commission for selling the winning ticket.

The Delaware resident claimed his prize as a one-time lump sum payment of $3,960,000.

The Gold Rush Limited game has 12 top prizes of $5 million left as well as 42 $1 million prizes.