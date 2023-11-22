TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A man visiting Florida won a $1 million prize after he bought a $5 lottery ticket at Publix.

The Florida Lottery announced that 39-year-old Collin Reed of Baltimore claimed a $1 million top prize from the $5 Gold Rush Doubler scratch-off game at the Lottery’s Fort Myers District Office.

Reed chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lumpsum payment of $685,000.

He bought the winning ticket at the Publix located at 7101 Radio Road in Naples. The store will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

The Florida Lottery said the $5 Gold Rush Doubler scratch-off game features more than $188 million in cash prizes, including 28 top prizes of $1 million. The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-3.98.