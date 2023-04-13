TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A man visiting Florida went home $1 million richer after he bought a winning scratch-off ticket.

The Florida Lottery announced that 33-year-old LeQuintis Long of Rock Hill, South Carolina claimed a $1 million prize from the 500X THE CASH scratch-off game at the Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee.

Long chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.

Lottery officials said Long bought the winning ticket from Murphy Express on Hutchinson Boulevard in Panama City Beach. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

Officials said Long was visiting family in Florida when he bought the ticket.

The $50 scratch-off game features a top prize of $25 million. It also offers the best odds to become an instant millionaire.

The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.50.

According to the Florida Lottery’s website, there is one $25 million grand prize remaining and 23 $1 million prizes remaining.