TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A 42-year-old man is going home a multi-millionaire after claiming a $2 million prize from the from the July 29 Mega Millions drawing.

According to the Florida Lottery, Nekevie Guilford, 42, of Clio, Alabama claimed his $2 million prize at Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. His winning Quick Pick ticket successfully matched all five of the white ball numbers but did not match the Mega Ball number.

Nekevie Guilford, 42, of Clio, Alabama (Florida Lottery)

Guilford bought his winning Mega Millions with Megaplier Quick Pick ticket at Big Boss Stores located at 2396 US Highway 331 South in Defuniak Springs.

The retailer will receive a $5,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

The next Mega Millions drawing will be held Friday at 11 p.m. with an estimated $429 million jackpot.