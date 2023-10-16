TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A man who made a trip to Florida ended up winning a big prize from the Florida Lottery.

The Lottery announced Monday that Gary Thomas, 49, of Dothan, Alabama, won a top prize from the $150,000 A Year for Life scratch-off game.

Thomas got the winning ticket from the Lotto Discount Liquor at 5837 U.S. Highway 231 in Campbellton, Florida, which got a $4,000 bonus commission for selling the prize-winning scratchoff.

The Alabama resident decided to take his prize home as a one-time payment of $2,440,000.

“It’s still sinking in,” he said. “I couldn’t believe it! I still can’t believe it!”

The $5 scratch-off game offered four top prizes of $150,000 a year for life. Thomas was the first to win one of the top-tier prizes since the game was launched on July 3, 2023, according to the Lottery website.