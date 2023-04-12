TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida man recently claimed a $41 million jackpot from a Christmas Eve drawing.

The Florida Lottery announced that Darren Martini, 57, of Cape Coral, claimed his winnings after playing the Florida Lotto.

The winning numbers for the Christmas Eve drawing were 5, 13, 17, 20, 27 and 53.

Martini chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $24,559,932.33.

More lottery stories:

Lottery officials said Martini bought the winning ticket at the Publix on Pine Island Road Southwest in Cape Coral. The store will receive a bonus commission of $100,000 for selling the ticket.

The next Florida Lotto drawing will be held Wednesday at 11:15 p.m. An estimated $26.25 million is up for grabs. You can check the winning numbers on the Florida Lottery’s website.