TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Largo woman should have some extra money in the bank for the rest of her life.

The Florida Lottery announced Carmelina Cordero, 69, claimed his $1,000 A Week for Life top prize from the multi-state Draw game, CASH4LIFE™, and chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $1,000,000.

Cordero’s ticket was sold at the Publix on 10411 Ulmerton Road. The store will get a $2,000 bonus commission for selling it.

The Cash4Life game offers two lifetime prizes, with the chance to win $1,000 a day for life or $1,000 a week for life.

The game is available in Florida, New York, New Jersey, Georgia, Indiana, Maryland, Missouri, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, and Virginia.