TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WFLA) — A woman is $2 million richer after she bought a winning Powerball ticket in Florida.

The Florida Lottery said 68-year-old Brenda Holman of Alabama, bought a Powerball ticket on New Year’s Eve at Fortune Liquors, located at 5878 Highway 231 in Campbellton.

Holman shared that she was on the dance floor enjoying the holiday when the drawing took place. When she later learned she won $2 million, she couldn’t believe it.

“It’s still sinking in, but with a granddaughter getting ready to go to college, the timing couldn’t be better!” she told lottery officials.

The Florida Lottery said Holman’s Powerball ticket was a Power Play Quick Pick and matched all five of the white ball numbers but did not match the Powerball number.

The retailer will receive $5,000 for selling the winning ticket.

If you want to try your luck, the next Powerball drawing is Saturday at 10:59 p.m. The jackpot is at $73 million.