TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — It’s obvious that $1.55 billion is so much money most of us wouldn’t know what to do with it.

However, just because someone wins the estimated $1.55 billion jackpot, that doesn’t mean you keep all that cash.

According to Powerball, whoever wins the jackpot during Monday night’s drawing will have the option to claim a lump sum payment of $679.8 million or 30 annual payments that increase by 5% each year over a 29-year-old period.

However, before getting your winnings, you’d have to pay a 24% tax withholding, which the IRS requires for winnings over $5,000. Out of the $679.8 million cash value, that would be about $163.2 million you’ll lose up front.

However, because you’d bumped into the top tax bracket for those with incomes over $578,125, the IRS says your tax burden would be 37%.

Because the tax withholding would not be enough to cover this, you’d have to cover the rest, according to a July report by CNBC. However, the amount you’ll owe will depend on some factors, including your existing income.

Of course, there are also state income taxes you may have to worry about, but if you’re in Florida, that’s a non-factor.

The next drawing will be Monday night at 10:59 p.m. If the jackpot is won in Florida, the lucky ticketholder has 60 days to claim it to get the cash option.

If the ticketholder does not claim the prize in 180 days, the money goes back to the lottery members, according to the Florida Lottery.