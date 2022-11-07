TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Powerball jackpot is nearing $2 billion. The next drawing is coming on Nov. 7, meaning numbers are still in play for who might take the prize home. 23 people have gotten close to winning, with a four-out-of-five match.

According to the Florida Lottery, Saturday’s draw had a 3X multiplier and the winning numbers were: 28, 45, 53, 56, 69, and a Powerball of 20.

The jackpot is also a new record for Powerball, beating out 2016’s $1.586 billion prize.

With a jackpot of $1.9 billion, according to Florida Lottery, the take-home cash prize for Monday’s draw is $929.1 million, according to Powerball.

If you’re a Florida resident and lucky enough to win, you can either cash out at $585.3 million in a lump sum or take home $1.2 billion after federal taxes with the annuity option, according to USAMega.com, a site that calculates potential lottery wins.

Spreading out the winnings over 30 years means you’ll get about $40 million every year as a Florida resident. While everyone pays federal income taxes, Florida does not have a state income tax. In the United States, any income over $500,000 is taxed at 37%.

Winning the lottery is a run for luck. However, in Florida, you’re still more likely to be bitten by an alligator or get audited by the Internal Revenue Service.

Here’s a breakdown by USAMega for annual payouts if you win the current Powerball jackpot.