TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Powerball jackpot is nearing $2 billion. The next drawing is coming on Nov. 7, meaning numbers are still in play for who might take the prize home. 23 people have gotten close to winning, with a four-out-of-five match.
According to the Florida Lottery, Saturday’s draw had a 3X multiplier and the winning numbers were: 28, 45, 53, 56, 69, and a Powerball of 20.
The jackpot is also a new record for Powerball, beating out 2016’s $1.586 billion prize.
With a jackpot of $1.9 billion, according to Florida Lottery, the take-home cash prize for Monday’s draw is $929.1 million, according to Powerball.
If you’re a Florida resident and lucky enough to win, you can either cash out at $585.3 million in a lump sum or take home $1.2 billion after federal taxes with the annuity option, according to USAMega.com, a site that calculates potential lottery wins.
Spreading out the winnings over 30 years means you’ll get about $40 million every year as a Florida resident. While everyone pays federal income taxes, Florida does not have a state income tax. In the United States, any income over $500,000 is taxed at 37%.
Winning the lottery is a run for luck. However, in Florida, you’re still more likely to be bitten by an alligator or get audited by the Internal Revenue Service.
Here’s a breakdown by USAMega for annual payouts if you win the current Powerball jackpot.
|Year
|Gross Payment
|Federal Taxes
|State Taxes
|Net Payment
|1
|$28,597,727
|$10,544,114
|$0
|$18,053,613
|2
|$30,027,613
|$11,073,172
|$0
|$18,954,441
|3
|$31,528,993
|$11,628,683
|$0
|$19,900,311
|4
|$33,105,444
|$12,211,969
|$0
|$20,893,475
|5
|$34,760,715
|$12,824,419
|$0
|$21,936,295
|6
|$36,498,751
|$13,467,493
|$0
|$23,031,258
|7
|$38,323,690
|$14,142,720
|$0
|$24,180,970
|8
|$40,239,874
|$14,851,708
|$0
|$25,388,166
|9
|$42,251,868
|$15,596,146
|$0
|$26,655,722
|10
|$44,364,460
|$16,377,805
|$0
|$27,986,655
|11
|$46,582,684
|$17,198,548
|$0
|$29,384,136
|12
|$48,911,818
|$18,060,328
|$0
|$30,851,490
|13
|$51,357,409
|$18,965,196
|$0
|$32,392,212
|14
|$53,925,279
|$19,915,308
|$0
|$34,009,971
|15
|$56,621,543
|$20,912,926
|$0
|$35,708,617
|16
|$59,452,621
|$21,960,425
|$0
|$37,492,196
|17
|$62,425,251
|$23,060,298
|$0
|$39,364,953
|18
|$65,546,514
|$24,215,165
|$0
|$41,331,349
|19
|$68,823,839
|$25,427,775
|$0
|$43,396,063
|20
|$72,265,031
|$26,701,017
|$0
|$45,564,015
|21
|$75,878,282
|$28,037,919
|$0
|$47,840,363
|22
|$79,672,197
|$29,441,668
|$0
|$50,230,529
|23
|$83,655,807
|$30,915,604
|$0
|$52,740,203
|24
|$87,838,596
|$32,463,236
|$0
|$55,375,360
|25
|$92,230,526
|$34,088,250
|$0
|$58,142,276
|26
|$96,842,054
|$35,794,515
|$0
|$61,047,539
|27
|$101,684,156
|$37,586,093
|$0
|$64,098,063
|28
|$106,768,363
|$39,467,249
|$0
|$67,301,113
|29
|$112,106,781
|$41,442,464
|$0
|$70,664,317
|30
|$117,712,121
|$43,516,440
|$0
|$74,195,681
|Total
|$1,900,000,004
|$701,888,653
|$0
|$1,198,111,352