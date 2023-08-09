TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Someone’s life in Florida has been forever changed after winning the largest Mega Millions jackpot in the game’s history.

A winning ticket worth $1.58 billion was sold at a Publix located at 630 Atlantic Boulevard in Neptune Beach. The winning numbers drawn Tuesday were 13, 19, 20, 32, and 33, and Mega Ball 14.

Three other Mega Millions jackpot-winning tickets have been sold in Florida.

The first-ever Mega Millions jackpot-winning ticket in Florida was sold at a Sunoco located at 600 South Courtenay Parkway in Merritt Island in 2014.

Raymond Moyer and Robyn Collier, members of the Cobie and Seamus Trust, claimed a $207 million Mega Millions prize from a drawing held on Tuesday, March 18, 2014. They split the $494 million jackpot with a winner in Maryland.

“We didn’t know we had won until the next morning when the numbers were on the news,” Collier told the Florida Lottery in 2014. “I paused the TV and ran to get the ticket to double check the numbers and when I realized they all matched I jumped off the couch in excitement and told Raymond we had won.”

Four years later, Shane Missler bought a Mega Millions ticket at the 7-Eleven located at 7131 Ridge Road in Port Richey. Missler found out that he won the $451 million jackpot right after the drawing.

Missler, who was only 20 at the time, claimed the prize as the managing member of Secret 007, LLC from the drawing held on Friday, Jan. 5, 2018.

He told lottery officials that he wasn’t surprised and had ” a feeling” that he might win the jackpot.

In October 2022, two jackpot-winning tickets were sold after the Mega Millions climbed to $494 million. One of the tickets was sold at the 7-Eleven located at 2980 Colonial Boulevard in Fort Myers.

Pamela Baker, the managing member of Pineapple Trust, claimed a share of the prize from the drawing held on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022.

As for the winner of Tuesday’s drawing, we won’t know who they are for some time. The winner has 180 days to claim the jackpot and their identity will be protected for 90 days due to a recent Florida law.