TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Tampa woman claimed a $1 million Powerball prize, according to a Friday announcement from the Florida Lottery.

The Lottery said Beverly Sewell, 65, of Riverview won the prize from the Powerball drawing held on Nov. 5, 2022.

While her ticket did not match the Powerball number, it did match all five of the white ball numbers.

Sewell bought her winning ticket from the Publix at 5052 North US Highway 1 in Apollo Beach. The store will get a $1,000 bonus commission for selling the ticket.

The next Powerball drawing will be held Saturday at 10:59 p.m. for a jackpot of $119 million.