HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Hillsborough County man is the county’s newest millionaire after he bought a winning scratch-off ticket from a convenience store.

The Florida Lottery announced that Ramon Diaz Moreno, 52, claimed a $1 million prize from the 500X THE CASH scratch-off game at the Lottery’s Tampa District Office.

Diaz Moreno bought the winning ticket from Town & Country Beverage on Ambassador Drive in Tampa.

The convenience store will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

The Florida Lottery said the $50 scratch-off game, 500X THE CASH, features a top prize of $25 million, which is the largest prize ever offered on a Florida scratch-off game. The lottery said the game also features the best odds to become an instant millionaire, at 1-in-4.50.

And as a reminder, your next chance to become Florida’s newest billionaire is Wednesday.

The Powerball drawing, which features a top prize of $1.2 billion, will be held at 10:59 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Nov. 2.