BRANDON, Fla. (WFLA) — A Brandon man claimed a $2 million prize from an earlier Mega Millions drawing, according to a Tuesday release.

The Florida Lottery said Jeffrey Sanchez, 52, of Brandon claimed the prize from the OCt. 28, 2022, Mega Millions drawing.

Sanchez bought the winning ticket from the 7-Eleven on 1020 South Kings Avenue in Brandon, which will get a $5,000 commission for selling the ticket.

The next Mega Millions drawing will be Tuesday at 11 p.m. The currenty estimmated jackpot is $188 million.