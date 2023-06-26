Related video above: 18-year-old wins $48M on first-ever lottery ticket purchase

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WFLA) – A Hernando County man’s short trip to Publix left him a millionaire after he claimed a multi-million dollar top prize from a $10 scratch-off game.

The Florida Lottery announced Monday that Anthony Szczesny of Spring Hill won his $2 million top prize from the GOLD RUSH DOUBLE scratch-off game. Szczesny claimed his winnings from the Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee.

According to the lottery, Szczesny chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $1,370,000.

He purchased his ticket from Publix, located at 13455 County Line Road in Spring Hill. The retailer will receive a $4,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

The $10 GOLD RUSH DOUBLER game features over $261 million in cash prizes, including eight top prizes of $2 million. The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-3.45.