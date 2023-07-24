TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — An estimated $820 million is up for grabs ahead of the next Mega Million drawing on Tuesday.

The drawing will be the 28th in this current roll, which began after the jackpot was last won in New York on April 18. If won, it would be the fifth-largest jackpot in the game’s history.

Florida players will once again have the chance to become the state’s fourth Mega Millions jackpot winner. In anticipation of the big drawing, WFLA.com is looking back at all the jackpot-winning tickets purchased in Florida:

Merritt Island

On March 18, 2014, the Cobie and Seamus Trust purchased a winning ticket from the Sunoco located at 600 South Courtenay Parkway in Merrit Island. While the advertised jackpot was $400 million, the trust took home a fraction of that with a cash option worth just over $115 million.

Palm Harbor

The next jackpot-winning ticket sold in Florida came nearly four years later on Jan. 5, 2018. The winner, identified only as “Secret 007, LLC,” bought the winning ticket from the 7-Eleven located at 7131 Ridge Road in Port Richey. The advertised jackpot was $450 million. The cash prize amount was worth nearly $282 million.

Bonita Springs

The most recent jackpot-winning ticket sold in Florida came during the Oct. 14, 2022 drawing. The “Pineapple Trust” purchased its winning ticket from the 7-Eleven located at 2980 Colonial Boulevard in Fort Myers. The advertised jackpot was $494 million. The cash prize amount was $126 million.

Mega Millions jackpots start at $20 million and roll until the jackpot is won. Jackpot prize winners have the option to receive their winnings in 30 annual installments or as a one-time, lump-sum payment.

Here are the top Mega Millions jackpots to date:

10/23/2018 – $1.537 billion

1/13/2023 – $1.348 billion

7/29/2022 – $1.337 billion

1/22/2021 – $1.050 billion

7/25/2023 – $820 million (est)

3/30/2012 – $656 million

12/17/2013 – $648 million

7/24/2018 – $543 million

7/8/2016 – $536 million

3/30/2018 – $533 million