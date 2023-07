TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — An estimated $875 million is up for grabs during the Powerball’s next drawing Saturday evening. But that had us wondering — Where are the ‘luckiest’ spots to pick up a Powerball ticket in Florida?

According to the Florida Lottery, there have been 11 jackpot-winning Powerball tickets sold throughout the Sunshine State since 2009. Three of those were sold in the Tampa Bay area. Here’s a list of every store that sold a jackpot-winning ticket:

Florida Powerball jackpot winners

Draw Date Winner Lottery Retailer Jackpot Amount Payment Option Prize Amount 6/5/2021 THE LOVE YOU MORE TRUST

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FL CIRCLE K #1257

721 CHAFFEE ROAD SOUTH, JACKSONVILLE $286,000,000 CASH OPTION $196,706,252.17 3/27/2021 THOMAS YI

LAND O LAKES, FL PUBLIX #0834

16560 N NEBRASKA AVENUE, LUTZ $238,000,000 CASH OPTION $160,038,447.27 8/12/2020 WILLIAM RICHARD KRUGER

LANTANA, FL PUBLIX #1424

4770 N CONGRESS AVENUE, BOYNTON

BEACH $169,000,000 CASH OPTION $140,145,006 1/29/2020 VACATION LIFE LLC

OCALA, FL 1554 7-ELEVEN #32214

4520 BONITA BEACH ROAD, BONITA

SPRINGS $394,000,000 CASH OPTION $276,558,034.09 3/2/2016 JAMES FRANK STOCKLAS

BETHLEHEM, PA TOM THUMB #230

5515 OVERSEAS HIGHWAY, MARATHON $292,000,000 CASH OPTION $191,470,307.58 1/13/2016 NICKEL 95 TRUST

MELBOURNE BEACH, FL PUBLIX #0499

3830 S HIGHWAY A1A, MELBOURNE BEACH $1,500,000,000 CASH OPTION $327,835,077.79 6/20/2015 ORENCIA JODIN BARZEY

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL BEST VALUE FOOD STORE

1040 NW 47TH AVENUE, PLANTATION $80,000,000 CASH OPTION $49,566,294.92 4/11/2015 ALICE PATRICIA DAWSON

FRISCO CITY, AL STATE LINE GIFT SHOP

11208 US HIGHWAY 97, MC DAVID $80,000,000 CASH OPTION $53,440,213.76 4/23/2014 FLAMASS FAMILY LOTTERY JOINT

VENTURE

NAPLES, FL E’S COUNTRY STORE NORTH

14344 IMMOKALEE ROAD, NAPLES $150,000,000 CASH OPTION $86,932,220.04 5/25/2013 EXPIRED CARROLLWOOD CONV/MKT

4550 W VILLAGE DRIVE, TAMPA $50,000,000 CASH OPTION None 5/18/2013 GLORIA CHARLINE MACKENZIE

ZEPHYRHILLS, FL 33541 PUBLIX #1245

7838 GALL BOULEVARD, ZEPHYRHILLS $600,000,000 CASH OPTION $370,896,780.54 (Florida Lottery)

Saturday’s drawing is expected to become the third-largest Powerball jackpot in the game’s history. The largest prize ever sold, worth $2.04 billion, was sold on Nov. 7, 2022, to a person in California. The second largest prize, worth $1.586 billion, was split between several winners from Florida, California, and Tennessee.