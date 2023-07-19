Related video above: Win $1M a year for life with new Florida Lottery scratch-off game

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — In celebration of National Lottery Week, the Florida Lottery is looking back at the billions of dollars it has paid out and the thousands of millionaires it’s created in the process.

The Florida Lottery says nearly 99% of revenue from its lottery games is reinvested back into the Sunshine State’s economy through prize payouts, commissions to retailers, and contributions to education. In fact, just 1% goes toward Lottery operations, making Florida one of the most efficient Lotteries in the nation.

Since ticket sales began on Jan. 12, 1988, the Florida Lottery has paid more than $87.5 billion in prizes combined. About $44 billion has gone to enhancing education in the state, sending more than 950,000 students to college through the Bright Futures Scholarship Program.

The Florida Lottery alone has also made more than 3,500 people millionaires.

The largest winning Powerball prize ever sold in Florida went to the Nickel 95 Trust, in Melbourne Beach. The jackpot totaled approximately $1.5 billion. The winner chose the cash option of $327,835,077.79.