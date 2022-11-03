TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Powerball jackpot has grown to $1.5 billion, and 26 people got incredibly close to winning. The next drawing is coming on Nov. 5, meaning the balls are still in play.

According to the Florida Lottery, Wednesday had a 2X multiplier and the winning numbers were: 2, 11, 22, 35, 60, and a Powerball of 23.

The winner would have gotten $1.2 billion, or a $596.7 million cash prize. Now that the jackpot has grown to $1.5 billion, the cash win is an estimated $745.9 million. While a sweeter prize, it’s a safe bet that if someone had won the $1.2 billion there would’ve only been happy tears.

The 22 people who got four out of five of the winning numbers each got to take home a $50,000 consolation prize, while the four people who had four out of five but got the red ball got to double it up for $100,000. The chance of winning the lottery, as shown by how close the 26 semi-winners got, is one in 292.2 million, according to reporting by CNBC.

While those odds are long, there are some strange, quirky, or legally troubling occurrences that are more likely to happen to you than winning the lottery. Here are a few.

More likely than winning the lottery

We’ll start with getting the immediate thoughts out of the way. You’re more likely to be attacked by a shark than win the lottery. Much more likely, in fact.

According to data from the University of Florida, people have a one in 4.3 million chance of being killed by a shark.

The university also reports that you’re more likely to die setting off fireworks or from getting hit by lightning. Fireworks accidents have a one in 340,733 chance of fatality, while lightning strike deaths are one in about 80,000.

But in Florida, residents don’t just have to worry about sharks. There are also alligators.

Data from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission reports the chance of being injured in an alligator attack is more likely than winning the lottery. Based on the most recent reports, the chance of gator attack is one in 3.1 million, which is multiple orders of magnitude more likely than winning the lottery.

Even scarier, you’re more likely to be audited by the Internal Revenue Service than to win the lottery, though the IRS will probably be watching if you do manage to clinch the jackpot.

According to a tax audit study by the University of Syracuse, the chance of being audited by the IRS was 4.1 per 1,000 Americans. That means that Americans had a roughly one in 243 chance of being audited.

However, a recent publication from the IRS showed you’re more likely to get audited if your annual income is more than $500,000. Still, the data is based off of 2019 audit rates, reported on in May 2022.