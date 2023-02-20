GROVELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida woman is now $1 million richer after claiming a prize from the Florida Lottery.

The Lottery said Cynthia Jackubowski, 56, of Groveland claimed her prize from the 500X The Cash Scratch-Off game at the Tallahassee Lottery Headquarters.

Jackubowski got the winning ticket from a Quick Stop at 1200 West Main Street in Leesburg.

The 56-year-old received her prize as a one-time payment of $820,000. The store will also get $2,000 as a bonus commission.

The $50 500X The Cash has the largest lottery prize available for a Florida scratch-off game, with a top prize of $25 million. According to the lottery, there is only one top prize left.