TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A trip to Circle K to buy a scratch-off ticket landed one Florida woman $1 million in Lake County, according to the Florida Lottery.

Shelby Abbott, 29, bought the $50 winning ticket from Circle K, located at 2754 East Orange Avenue in Eustis. The retailer will receive $2,000 for the sale of the winning ticket.

She will receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $640,000.

Abbott played the $1,000,000 A YEAR FOR LIFE SPECTACULAR, which features two top prizes of $1 million a year for life and 234 prizes of $1 million. The game has over $1.6 billion in cash prizes.

Since its inception, the Florida Lottery’s scratch-off games have awarded over $59.5 billion in prizes, created 1,947 millionaires, and generated over $18.39 billion for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund.