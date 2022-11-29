TEQUESTA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida woman’s $10 purchase won her $1 million back after she found that she bought a winning ticket from the Florida Lottery.

The Lottery announced Tuesday that Eileen Weaver, 70, of Tequesta claimed a $1 million top prize from the Mystery Multiplier Scratch-Off Game.

Weaver bought her winning ticket from the Publix at 6330 West Indiantown Road in Jupiter. The store will get a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the ticket.

The 70-year-old chose to take home her prize as a lump-sum payment of $798,985.

The Mystery Multiplier features 10 top prizes of $1 million and 20 second-tier prizes of $100,000.