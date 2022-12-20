TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida woman was the latest jackpot winner to claim a top prize from the Monopoly Doubler scratch-off game at the Lottery’s Miami District Office.

Maria Pagan, 69, of Hollywood, chose to receive her $5 million top prize as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $3,994,698.

According to the Florida Lottery, Pagan bought her winning ticket from Hallandale Store, located at 3990 West Hallandale Beach Boulevard in Pembroke Park. Her odds of winning were 1-in-4.1 million

The retailer who sold Pagan her top prize-winning ticket will receive a $10,000 bonus commission.

The $20 Monopoly Doubler scratch-off game features over $493 million in cash prizes, including eight top prizes of $5 million.

Prize Amount Odds of Winning Total Prizes Prizes Remaining Prizes Paid $5,000,000 1-in-4,186,110 8 6 2 $1,000,000 1-in-2,093,055 16 12 4 $100,000 1-in-1,395,370 24 16 8 $20,000 1-in-59,377 564 389 175 $10,000 1-in-59,272 565 387 178 (Florida Lottery)

The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-3.02, according to the Florida Lottery’s website.