TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida woman was the latest jackpot winner to claim a top prize from the Monopoly Doubler scratch-off game at the Lottery’s Miami District Office.

Maria Pagan, 69, of Hollywood, chose to receive her $5 million top prize as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $3,994,698.

According to the Florida Lottery, Pagan bought her winning ticket from Hallandale Store, located at 3990 West Hallandale Beach Boulevard in Pembroke Park. Her odds of winning were 1-in-4.1 million

The retailer who sold Pagan her top prize-winning ticket will receive a $10,000 bonus commission.

The $20 Monopoly Doubler scratch-off game features over $493 million in cash prizes, including eight top prizes of $5 million.

Prize AmountOdds of WinningTotal PrizesPrizes RemainingPrizes Paid
$5,000,0001-in-4,186,110862
$1,000,0001-in-2,093,05516124
$100,0001-in-1,395,37024168
$20,0001-in-59,377564389175
$10,0001-in-59,272565387178
(Florida Lottery)

The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-3.02, according to the Florida Lottery’s website.