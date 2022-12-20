TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida woman was the latest jackpot winner to claim a top prize from the Monopoly Doubler scratch-off game at the Lottery’s Miami District Office.
Maria Pagan, 69, of Hollywood, chose to receive her $5 million top prize as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $3,994,698.
According to the Florida Lottery, Pagan bought her winning ticket from Hallandale Store, located at 3990 West Hallandale Beach Boulevard in Pembroke Park. Her odds of winning were 1-in-4.1 million
The retailer who sold Pagan her top prize-winning ticket will receive a $10,000 bonus commission.
The $20 Monopoly Doubler scratch-off game features over $493 million in cash prizes, including eight top prizes of $5 million.
|Prize Amount
|Odds of Winning
|Total Prizes
|Prizes Remaining
|Prizes Paid
|$5,000,000
|1-in-4,186,110
|8
|6
|2
|$1,000,000
|1-in-2,093,055
|16
|12
|4
|$100,000
|1-in-1,395,370
|24
|16
|8
|$20,000
|1-in-59,377
|564
|389
|175
|$10,000
|1-in-59,272
|565
|387
|178
The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-3.02, according to the Florida Lottery’s website.