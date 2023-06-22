TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Lottery announced the big winner on Thursday who won $5 million on a scratch-off ticket.

Mensny Oreste, 41, of Kissimmee claimed the top prize from playing the $20 GOLD RUSH LIMITED scratch-off. She claimed her winnings in a one-time, lump-sum payment of $3,960,000.

The winning ticket was purchased at Circle K located at 2500 South French Avenue in Sanford. The retailer who sold Oreste the ticket is receiving a $10,000 bonus commission.

The GOLD RUSH LIMITED launched Sept. 2021 and is filled with 32 top prizes of $5 million and 100 prizes of $1 million.