WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida woman became a multi-millionaire after she bought a winning ticket from the Florida Lottery.

Monday, the Lottery said Maria Lopez-Uriostegui, 50, of West Palm Beach won the top $5 million prize from the $20 Gold Rush Limited scratch-off game.

Lopez-Uriostegui bought her winning ticket from the Marathon Food Mart at 2701 Lake Avenue in West Palm Beach.

According to the lottery, the 50-year-old Floridian decided to take home her prize as a one-time payment of $3,960,000.00.

The $20 Gold Rush game has nine top prizes remaining. The chart below shows the remaining prizes and their odds.

Prize Amount Odds of Winning Total Prizes Prizes Remaining Prizes Paid $5,000,000.00 1-in-2,362,500 32 9 23 $1,000,000.00 1-in-756,000 100 36 64 $100,000.00 1-in-630,000 120 35 85 $10,000.00 1-in-40,000 1,890 565 1,325 $1,000.00 1-in-2,400 31,500 9,551 21,949 $500.00 1-in-1,600 47,250 13,383 33,867 $200.00 1-in-1,500 50,400 14,444 35,956 $100.00 1-in-63 1,197,000 346,590 850,410 $50.00 1-in-30 2,520,000 740,571 1,779,429 $40.00 1-in-21 3,528,000 1,020,663 2,507,337 $30.00 1-in-21 3,528,000 1,033,826 2,494,174 $20.00 1-in-4 17,640,000 5,198,166 12,441,834

The Marathon Food Mart will get a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.