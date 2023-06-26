WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida woman became a multi-millionaire after she bought a winning ticket from the Florida Lottery.
Monday, the Lottery said Maria Lopez-Uriostegui, 50, of West Palm Beach won the top $5 million prize from the $20 Gold Rush Limited scratch-off game.
Lopez-Uriostegui bought her winning ticket from the Marathon Food Mart at 2701 Lake Avenue in West Palm Beach.
According to the lottery, the 50-year-old Floridian decided to take home her prize as a one-time payment of $3,960,000.00.
The $20 Gold Rush game has nine top prizes remaining. The chart below shows the remaining prizes and their odds.
|Prize Amount
|Odds of Winning
|Total Prizes
|Prizes Remaining
|Prizes Paid
|$5,000,000.00
|1-in-2,362,500
|32
|9
|23
|$1,000,000.00
|1-in-756,000
|100
|36
|64
|$100,000.00
|1-in-630,000
|120
|35
|85
|$10,000.00
|1-in-40,000
|1,890
|565
|1,325
|$1,000.00
|1-in-2,400
|31,500
|9,551
|21,949
|$500.00
|1-in-1,600
|47,250
|13,383
|33,867
|$200.00
|1-in-1,500
|50,400
|14,444
|35,956
|$100.00
|1-in-63
|1,197,000
|346,590
|850,410
|$50.00
|1-in-30
|2,520,000
|740,571
|1,779,429
|$40.00
|1-in-21
|3,528,000
|1,020,663
|2,507,337
|$30.00
|1-in-21
|3,528,000
|1,033,826
|2,494,174
|$20.00
|1-in-4
|17,640,000
|5,198,166
|12,441,834
The Marathon Food Mart will get a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.