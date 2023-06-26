WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida woman became a multi-millionaire after she bought a winning ticket from the Florida Lottery.

Monday, the Lottery said Maria Lopez-Uriostegui, 50, of West Palm Beach won the top $5 million prize from the $20 Gold Rush Limited scratch-off game.

Lopez-Uriostegui bought her winning ticket from the Marathon Food Mart at 2701 Lake Avenue in West Palm Beach.

According to the lottery, the 50-year-old Floridian decided to take home her prize as a one-time payment of $3,960,000.00.

The $20 Gold Rush game has nine top prizes remaining. The chart below shows the remaining prizes and their odds.

Prize AmountOdds of WinningTotal PrizesPrizes RemainingPrizes Paid
$5,000,000.001-in-2,362,50032923
$1,000,000.001-in-756,0001003664
$100,000.001-in-630,0001203585
$10,000.001-in-40,0001,8905651,325
$1,000.001-in-2,40031,5009,55121,949
$500.001-in-1,60047,25013,38333,867
$200.001-in-1,50050,40014,44435,956
$100.001-in-631,197,000346,590850,410
$50.001-in-302,520,000740,5711,779,429
$40.001-in-213,528,0001,020,6632,507,337
$30.001-in-213,528,0001,033,8262,494,174
$20.001-in-417,640,0005,198,16612,441,834

The Marathon Food Mart will get a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.