TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida woman is now a multimillionaire after claiming a top prize from the Florida Lottery, according to a release.

Friday, the Lottery said Janice Velez, 60, of Kissimmee claimed a $5 million prize from the $5,000,000 Cashword Scratch-Off game.

Velez purchased her winning ticket at a RaceTrac located at 4541 Pleasant Hill Road in Kissimmee.

The gas station will get a $10,000 bonus for selling the prize-winning scratch-off.

The 60-year-old winner chose to take home her prize as a lump sum payment of $3,915,000.