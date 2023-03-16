TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida woman recently claimed a $2 million Powerball prize, the Florida Lottery announced.

Lottery officials said 61-year-old Michele Story of Orange Beach claimed the prize from the Powerball drawing held on Oct. 31, 2022.

The winning Powerball with Power Play Quick Pick ticket matched all five of the white ball numbers but did not match the Powerball number, officials said.

Lottery officials said Story purchased the winning ticket at Flora Bama Liquor located at 17395 Perdido Key Drive in Pensacola. The retailer will receive a $5,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

The next Powerball drawing will be held Saturday, March 18, with an estimated $78 million jackpot. Tickets must be purchased by 10 p.m. to be eligible for the drawing.