TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida woman became a millionaire after claiming a $2 million prize from a previous Powerball drawing.

The Florida Lottery said Chuwee Gaiwan of Palm Bay won the prize from the Sept. 28, 2022, Powerball drawing.

Gaiwan’s Power Play ticket, which she bought at the Circle K at 4950 Babcock Street Northeast in Palm Bay, matched all five white ball numbers, but it did not match the Power Ball.

The Circle K will get a $5,000 bonus commission for selling the ticket.

The next PowerBall drawing will be at 10:59 p.m. EDT Saturday with an estimated jackpot of $700 million.