TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — An Orange County woman is waking up richer today after winning a $1 million prize playing a $10 scratch-off ticket, according to the Florida Lottery.

Mary Walker, 56, won the top prize playing the DIAMOND MINE 20X scratch-off game.

Walker claimed her prize in a one-time, lump-sum payment of $695,000.

The winning ticket was purchased from Circle K located at 31734 East State Road 44 in Eustis. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for the sale.

The DIAMOND MINE 20X scratch-off game has four top prizes of $1 million.