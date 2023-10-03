TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Royal Palm Beach woman was the latest lottery player to take home a $1 million prize from the Florida Lottery.

Suzanne Dubeau, 58 claimed her $1 million prize from the $1,000,000 a Year for Life Spectacular scratch-off game at the Lottery’s West Palm Beach District Office. Dubeau chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $640,000.

Prize AmountOdds of WinningTotal PrizesPrizes RemainingPrizes Paid
$1MM/YR/LF (MIN 25)1-in-21,727,995220
$1,000,0001-in-185,70923416173
$50,0001-in-120,711360247113
$20,0001-in-20,0912,1631,489674
$10,0001-in-20,0352,1691,500669
$5,0001-in-5,0068,6816,0242,657
$1,0001-in-99943,49830,75812,740
(Florida Lottery)

Dubeau bought her winning ticket from Publix, located at 375 South Rosemary Avenue in West Palm Beach. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

The $50 game features two top prizes of $1 million a year for life and 234 prizes of $1 million. The Florida Lottery says the game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.50.