TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Royal Palm Beach woman was the latest lottery player to take home a $1 million prize from the Florida Lottery.
Suzanne Dubeau, 58 claimed her $1 million prize from the $1,000,000 a Year for Life Spectacular scratch-off game at the Lottery’s West Palm Beach District Office. Dubeau chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $640,000.
|Prize Amount
|Odds of Winning
|Total Prizes
|Prizes Remaining
|Prizes Paid
|$1MM/YR/LF (MIN 25)
|1-in-21,727,995
|2
|2
|0
|$1,000,000
|1-in-185,709
|234
|161
|73
|$50,000
|1-in-120,711
|360
|247
|113
|$20,000
|1-in-20,091
|2,163
|1,489
|674
|$10,000
|1-in-20,035
|2,169
|1,500
|669
|$5,000
|1-in-5,006
|8,681
|6,024
|2,657
|$1,000
|1-in-999
|43,498
|30,758
|12,740
Dubeau bought her winning ticket from Publix, located at 375 South Rosemary Avenue in West Palm Beach. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.
The $50 game features two top prizes of $1 million a year for life and 234 prizes of $1 million. The Florida Lottery says the game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.50.