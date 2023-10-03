TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Royal Palm Beach woman was the latest lottery player to take home a $1 million prize from the Florida Lottery.

Suzanne Dubeau, 58 claimed her $1 million prize from the $1,000,000 a Year for Life Spectacular scratch-off game at the Lottery’s West Palm Beach District Office. Dubeau chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $640,000.

Prize Amount Odds of Winning Total Prizes Prizes Remaining Prizes Paid $1MM/YR/LF (MIN 25) 1-in-21,727,995 2 2 0 $1,000,000 1-in-185,709 234 161 73 $50,000 1-in-120,711 360 247 113 $20,000 1-in-20,091 2,163 1,489 674 $10,000 1-in-20,035 2,169 1,500 669 $5,000 1-in-5,006 8,681 6,024 2,657 $1,000 1-in-999 43,498 30,758 12,740 (Florida Lottery)

Dubeau bought her winning ticket from Publix, located at 375 South Rosemary Avenue in West Palm Beach. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

The $50 game features two top prizes of $1 million a year for life and 234 prizes of $1 million. The Florida Lottery says the game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.50.