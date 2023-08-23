TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida woman claimed a $1 million prize from the $50 500X THE CASH scratch-off game.

Amelia Agosto, 69, of Miami purchased her winning ticket from Publix, located at 12800 Biscayne Boulevard in North Miami. The retailer will receive $2,000 for the sale of the winning ticket.

Agosto is receiving her winnings in a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.

The 500X THE CASH game features a top prize of $25 million, the largest prize offered on a scratch-off game in Florida.

Scratch-off games comprise around 72 percent of ticket sales in the fiscal year 2022-2023. They have generated more than $17.77 billion for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund.