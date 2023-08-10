TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Walton County woman claimed a $1 million prize on Thursday from playing the 500X THE CASH scratch-off game.

Vanessa Tirado-Gutierrez, 53, bought her winning ticket from Highway 83 General Store, located at 4483 Highway 93 North in DeFuniak Springs. The retailer will receive $2,000 for the sale of the winning ticket.

Tirado-Gutierrez chose to receive her winnings in a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.

The $50 500X THE CASH features a top prize of $25 million, the largest ever offered on a Florida scratch-off game.

Scratch-off games have awarded more than $57.1 billion in prizes and have created 1,802 millionaires. More than $17.77 billion have been generated for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund.