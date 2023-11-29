TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A 37-year-old woman won $1 million playing the $5 GOLD RUSH DOUBLER scratch-off game, according to the Florida Lottery.

Susana Lopez, of Homestead, purchased the winning ticket at Love’s Travel Shop, located at 23070 North U.S. Highway 27 in Moore Haven.

She chose to take home her winnings as a one-time, lumps-um payment of $685,000.

The $5 scratch-off game has over $188 million in prizes, with 28 top prizes of $1 million.

Since its inception, Florida Lottery’s scratch-off games have generated more than $18.39 billion for education.