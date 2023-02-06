TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A 48-year-old Florida woman is going home a millionaire after she claimed a $1 million prize playing the Gold Rush Limited scratch-off game from the Florida Lottery.

Lourdes Fernandez Bou, 48, of Kissimmee, claimed her $1 million prize from the Gold Rush Limited scratch-off game at the Lottery’s Orlando District Office. Fernandez Bou chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $795,000.

According to the Florida Lottery, Fernandez Bou bought her winning ticket from Speedway, located at 4500 13th Street in St. Cloud. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

The $20 Scratch-Off game features 32 top prizes of $5 million and 100 prizes of $1 million. The odds of winning the $5 million top prize are 1-in-2,362,500.

Prize Amount Odds of Winning Total Prizes Prizes Remaining Prizes Paid $5,000,000.00 1-in-2,362,500 32 13 19 $1,000,000.00 1-in-756,000 100 42 58 $100,000.00 1-in-630,000 120 52 68 $10,000.00 1-in-40,000 1,890 799 1,091 $1,000.00 1-in-2,400 31,500 13,595 17,905 (Florida Lottery)

The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-2.65.

Just 13 of the 32 $5 million top prized have yet to be claimed.