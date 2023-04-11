TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A 69-year-old Florida woman ‘struck gold’ after claiming a million-dollar prize from the Billion Dollar Gold Rush Supreme scratch-off game.

According to the Florida Lottery, Maureen Watson-Richards, 69, of North Miami Beach, claimed her $1 million prize at the Lottery’s Miami District Office. She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $880,000.

Watson-Richards’ odds of winning the second-place prize were 1-in-1,925,599. Only four of the 24 second-place prizes remain to be paid out. All of the $15 million top prizes have been claimed.

Prize AmountOdds of WinningTotal PrizesPrizes RemainingPrizes Paid
$15,000,0001-in-11,553,592404
$1,000,0001-in-1,925,59924420
$100,0001-in-2,310,71820317
$20,0001-in-59,47877791686
$10,0001-in-59,555776102674
$5,0001-in-19,9292,3192732,046
$1,0001-in-82156,2737,07649,197
(Florida Lottery)

Watson-Richards bought her winning ticket from Publix, located at 1700 Northeast Miami Gardens Drive in North Miami Beach. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

The overall odds of winning the scratch-off game are 1-in-2.59.