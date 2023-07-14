TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WFLA) — Luck was on a Florida woman’s side when she netted a $1M prize from a gas station scratch-off ticket this week.

On Friday, the Florida Lottery announced that 40-year-old Jordan Kowalak of Palm Bay claimed her winnings at the Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. Kowalak chose to take the $780,000 lump sum, according to a release from the Florida Lottery.

The winning ticket was purchased from Race Trac, located at 8630 South US Hwy. 1 in Port St. Lucie. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for the sale.

The game, $5,000,000 CASHWORD, launched in May 2020 and has eight top prizes of $5 million and 24 second-tier prizes of $1 million, according to the Florida Lottery. The game’s overall odds of winning on the $20 ticket are 1-in-2.91.