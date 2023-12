TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida woman turned $5 into riches after winning a top prize from the Florida Lottery.

The Lottery said Tammy Kenon, 55, of Quincy won a $1 million top prize from the 50X The Cash scratch-off game.

Kenon bought the ticket from the Sunset Mart at 650 South Adams Street in Quincy. The store will get a $2,000 bonus commission.

According to the Lottery, Kenon chose to have her winnings as a one-time payment of $695,000.