TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida woman who bought a scratch-off ticket at a gas station is now $1 million richer.

The Florida Lottery announced that 41-year-old Tracie Pratt of Ormond Beach claimed a $1 million prize from the 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game at Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.

Lottery officials said Pratt bought the winning ticket from Speedway on West Granada Boulevard in Ormond Beach. The gas station will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

The $50 scratch-off game features a top prize of $25 million, which is the largest ever offered on a Florida scratch-off game. It also features the best odds to become an instant millionaire.