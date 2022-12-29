WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida woman won $1 million from a $50 scratch-off game.

The Florida Lottery announced that Kathryn Faver, 58, of Santa Rosa Beach, claimed a $1 million prize from the 500X THE CASH scratch-off game. She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.

The lottery said Faver bought the ticket at Cumberland Farms on Highway 98 East in Destin. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

The $50 game, 500X THE CASH, features a top prize of $25 million, which is the largest ever offered on a Florida scratch-off game. So far, one person has claimed the $25 million prize. The Florida Lottery’s website shows there is one $25 million prize remaining.

The Florida Lottery said the game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.50.