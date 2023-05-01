TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida woman is $1 million richer after she bought a winning scratch-off ticket at a 7-Eleven.

The Florida Lottery announced Racquel Maxey, 41, of Kissimmee, claimed the $1 million prize from the GOLD RUSH DOUBLER scratch-off game at Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee.

Maxey chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $685,000.

The Florida Lottery said Maxey bought the winning ticket at the 7-Eleven located at 4015 West Irlo Bronson Highway in Kissimmee.

The 7-Eleven store will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

The $5 scratch-off game features more than $188 million in cash prizes, including 28 top prizes of $1 million, the lottery said. The overall odds of winning are 1-in-3.98.

According to the Florida Lottery’s website, there are 20 $1 million prizes remaining.