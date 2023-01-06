TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A 48-year-old Florida woman took home a top lottery prize after playing the Mystery Multiplier scratch-off game from the Florida lottery.

On Friday, the lottery announced that Candelario Argueta, 48, of Port St. Lucie, claimed her $1 million top prize from the Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee.

Argueta chose to receive her million-dollar winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $798,985.

According to the Florida Lottery’s website, Argueta’s odds of winning the top prize were 1-in-2,051,370.

Prize AmountOdds of WinningTotal PrizesPrizes RemainingPrizes Paid
$1,000,000.001-in-2,051,3701055
$100,000.001-in-1,025,68520911
$10,000.001-in-45,586450202248
$5,000.001-in-41,027500242258
$1,000.001-in-8,2052,5001,2011,299
(Florida Lottery)

Argueta bought her winning ticket from PSL Discount Beverage, located at 3961 Southwest Port St. Lucie Boulevard in Port St. Lucie. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

The $10 game features more than $148.1 million in total cash prizes. The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-3.31.