TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A 48-year-old Florida woman took home a top lottery prize after playing the Mystery Multiplier scratch-off game from the Florida lottery.

On Friday, the lottery announced that Candelario Argueta, 48, of Port St. Lucie, claimed her $1 million top prize from the Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee.

Argueta chose to receive her million-dollar winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $798,985.

According to the Florida Lottery’s website, Argueta’s odds of winning the top prize were 1-in-2,051,370.

Prize Amount Odds of Winning Total Prizes Prizes Remaining Prizes Paid $1,000,000.00 1-in-2,051,370 10 5 5 $100,000.00 1-in-1,025,685 20 9 11 $10,000.00 1-in-45,586 450 202 248 $5,000.00 1-in-41,027 500 242 258 $1,000.00 1-in-8,205 2,500 1,201 1,299 (Florida Lottery)

Argueta bought her winning ticket from PSL Discount Beverage, located at 3961 Southwest Port St. Lucie Boulevard in Port St. Lucie. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

The $10 game features more than $148.1 million in total cash prizes. The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-3.31.