TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A 48-year-old Florida woman took home a top lottery prize after playing the Mystery Multiplier scratch-off game from the Florida lottery.
On Friday, the lottery announced that Candelario Argueta, 48, of Port St. Lucie, claimed her $1 million top prize from the Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee.
Argueta chose to receive her million-dollar winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $798,985.
According to the Florida Lottery’s website, Argueta’s odds of winning the top prize were 1-in-2,051,370.
|Prize Amount
|Odds of Winning
|Total Prizes
|Prizes Remaining
|Prizes Paid
|$1,000,000.00
|1-in-2,051,370
|10
|5
|5
|$100,000.00
|1-in-1,025,685
|20
|9
|11
|$10,000.00
|1-in-45,586
|450
|202
|248
|$5,000.00
|1-in-41,027
|500
|242
|258
|$1,000.00
|1-in-8,205
|2,500
|1,201
|1,299
Argueta bought her winning ticket from PSL Discount Beverage, located at 3961 Southwest Port St. Lucie Boulevard in Port St. Lucie. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.
The $10 game features more than $148.1 million in total cash prizes. The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-3.31.